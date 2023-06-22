Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) plunge -3.77% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.80% at $26.04. During the day, the stock rose to $26.65 and sunk to $25.7135 before settling in for the price of $26.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMKR posted a 52-week range of $14.89-$31.38.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $245.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.14.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 31300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 226,568 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,467. The stock had 5.40 Receivables turnover and 1.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.75, operating margin was +12.65 and Pretax Margin of +12.08.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Amkor Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 39.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s CFO sold 2,700 shares at the rate of 26.38, making the entire transaction reach 71,226 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,394. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s CFO sold 2,700 for 26.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 71,685. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,394 in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.01, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.22.

In the same vein, AMKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.66% that was lower than 38.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.