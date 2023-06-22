Search
Zack King
Ares Management Corporation (ARES) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $78.05: Right on the Precipice

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.26% at $93.14. During the day, the stock rose to $93.695 and sunk to $92.42 before settling in for the price of $93.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARES posted a 52-week range of $54.58-$95.42.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.05.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2550 employees. It has generated 1,228,847 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,175. The stock had 2.79 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.57, operating margin was +12.75 and Pretax Margin of +16.30.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Ares Management Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 75.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Co-Founder, CEO and President sold 64,480 shares at the rate of 95.13, making the entire transaction reach 6,133,982 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,471. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Co-Founder, CEO and President sold 400 for 95.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 124,951 in total.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.81) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 8.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ares Management Corporation (ARES). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $82.86, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.91.

In the same vein, ARES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.01% that was lower than 30.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

