Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.79

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.24% to $168.38. During the day, the stock rose to $176.39 and sunk to $168.00 before settling in for the price of $175.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEAM posted a 52-week range of $113.86-$300.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 34.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $159.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $166.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8813 workers. It has generated 318,039 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -69,684. The stock had 11.29 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.06, operating margin was -3.34 and Pretax Margin of -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Atlassian Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,241 shares at the rate of 176.58, making the entire transaction reach 1,455,155 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,928. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 20, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,241 for 176.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,455,154. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,928 in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.89.

In the same vein, TEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Atlassian Corporation, TEAM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.71 million was inferior to the volume of 2.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.77% While, its Average True Range was 7.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.96% that was lower than 58.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.