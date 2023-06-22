Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.91

As on June 21, 2023, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) started slowly as it slid -3.53% to $197.54. During the day, the stock rose to $205.65 and sunk to $197.25 before settling in for the price of $204.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXON posted a 52-week range of $83.01-$229.95.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 28.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 323.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $207.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $180.63.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2821 workers. It has generated 421,813 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,158. The stock had 2.25 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.23, operating margin was +7.84 and Pretax Margin of +16.52.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 1,955 shares at the rate of 203.63, making the entire transaction reach 398,097 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 317,848. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 1,482 for 196.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 291,776. This particular insider is now the holder of 319,803 in total.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +12.37 while generating a return on equity of 12.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 323.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $104.91, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 166.59.

In the same vein, AXON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Axon Enterprise Inc., AXON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.32 million was better the volume of 0.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.31% While, its Average True Range was 5.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.54% that was lower than 40.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.