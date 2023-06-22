Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) went down -2.84% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.84% at $108.63. During the day, the stock rose to $111.91 and sunk to $106.42 before settling in for the price of $111.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BILL posted a 52-week range of $68.30-$179.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2269 employees. It has generated 282,926 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -143,835. The stock had 2.76 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.12, operating margin was -49.35 and Pretax Margin of -51.51.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. BILL Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s President and CEO sold 32,649 shares at the rate of 114.62, making the entire transaction reach 3,742,205 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,902. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s CFO sold 5,650 for 114.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 644,447. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,866 in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in the upcoming year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 172.89.

In the same vein, BILL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.20% While, its Average True Range was 5.11.

Raw Stochastic average of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.73% that was lower than 81.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

