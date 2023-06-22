Search
Zack King
BioNTech SE (BNTX) 14-day ATR is 3.45: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) flaunted slowness of -2.26% at $107.46, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $109.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNTX posted a 52-week range of $100.08-$188.99.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 208.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 152.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $136.00.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BioNTech SE industry. BioNTech SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 65.11%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.16) by $2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in the upcoming year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.96, and its Beta score is 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.79.

In the same vein, BNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 27.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BioNTech SE, BNTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.77% While, its Average True Range was 3.38.

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE (BNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.59% that was higher than 32.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

