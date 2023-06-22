Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) surge 1.39% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.50% to $27.01. During the day, the stock rose to $27.30 and sunk to $26.435 before settling in for the price of $26.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLMN posted a 52-week range of $15.89-$28.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.35.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 87000 workers. It has generated 50,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,171. The stock had 34.63 Receivables turnover and 1.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.14, operating margin was +7.83 and Pretax Margin of +3.44.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 107.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Director sold 64,295 shares at the rate of 27.89, making the entire transaction reach 1,793,188 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 243,594. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Director sold 35,000 for 27.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 951,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,500 in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.89) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.31 while generating a return on equity of 41.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.22, and its Beta score is 1.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.91.

In the same vein, BLMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bloomin’ Brands Inc., BLMN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.6 million was inferior to the volume of 1.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.32% that was higher than 32.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.