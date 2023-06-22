CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) latest performance of -0.74% is not what was on cards

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) flaunted slowness of -0.74% at $10.72, as the Stock market unbolted on June 21, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.85 and sunk to $10.66 before settling in for the price of $10.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCCS posted a 52-week range of $8.19-$11.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 113.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $616.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $602.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.14.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2375 workers. It has generated 272,156 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,359. The stock had 8.22 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.42, operating margin was +6.81 and Pretax Margin of +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. industry. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 11.27, making the entire transaction reach 140,878 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s official sold 97,459 for 11.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,079,719. This particular insider is now the holder of 192,120 in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 113.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.53.

In the same vein, CCCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., CCCS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.94% that was lower than 25.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.