CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) last month performance of 10.10% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) open the trading on June 21, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.62% to $72.91. During the day, the stock rose to $73.51 and sunk to $71.63 before settling in for the price of $71.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $60.08-$119.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 22.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 98.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.52.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2700 workers. It has generated 4,142,963 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,239,259. The stock had 20.73 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.94, operating margin was +49.35 and Pretax Margin of +45.55.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Sr VP Sales Mkt Dev Supply Chn sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 60.99, making the entire transaction reach 914,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,539. Preceding that transaction, on May 30, Company’s Sr.VP Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 17,000 for 61.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,041,743. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,789 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.9 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.51) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +29.91 while generating a return on equity of 81.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.17 in the upcoming year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.87, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.31.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

[CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.41% While, its Average True Range was 2.29.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.92% that was lower than 34.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.