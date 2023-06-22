CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.75 million

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 0.31% at $22.72. During the day, the stock rose to $22.925 and sunk to $22.37 before settling in for the price of $22.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNO posted a 52-week range of $16.56-$26.35.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.17.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3400 employees. It has generated 1,052,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +18.29 and Pretax Margin of +14.46.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 22.84, making the entire transaction reach 45,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,468. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 3,917 for 22.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,248. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,482 in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.35, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.80.

In the same vein, CNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.72% that was higher than 34.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.