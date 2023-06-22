Domo Inc. (DOMO) EPS growth this year is 2.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.77% at $14.74. During the day, the stock rose to $15.035 and sunk to $14.38 before settling in for the price of $15.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMO posted a 52-week range of $11.35-$35.43.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $545.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 967 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.29, operating margin was -28.79 and Pretax Margin of -33.82.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Domo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Director bought 50,500 shares at the rate of 13.42, making the entire transaction reach 677,685 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,000. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 13, Company’s Director bought 47,500 for 14.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 684,808. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,500 in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -34.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domo Inc. (DOMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74.

In the same vein, DOMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. (DOMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.91% that was lower than 77.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.