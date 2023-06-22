Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) surge 16.81% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) set off with pace as it heaved 4.51% to $1.39, before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DPRO posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 55.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -65.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9775, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1171.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Draganfly Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 2.41% institutional ownership.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Draganfly Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.89.

In the same vein, DPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Draganfly Inc., DPRO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.1227.

Raw Stochastic average of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.69% that was lower than 115.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.