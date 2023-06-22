Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $12.89, down -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.94 and dropped to $12.59 before settling in for the closing price of $12.97. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has traded in a range of $9.42-$17.48.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 366.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 258.10%. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 351 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 6,340,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $12.68, taking the stock ownership to the 2,415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director sold 1,000,000 for $10.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,550,000. This insider now owns 2,915,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.04 in the near term. At $13.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.34.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.66 billion has total of 127,700K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 722,680 K in contrast with the sum of 293,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 46,930 K and last quarter income was -24,330 K.