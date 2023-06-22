E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) EPS is poised to hit 0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.98% at $5.21. During the day, the stock rose to $5.37 and sunk to $5.18 before settling in for the price of $5.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $3.92-$8.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -218.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $253.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.81.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4017 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.94, operating margin was -3.44 and Pretax Margin of -148.81.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 113.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 5.37, making the entire transaction reach 69,804 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 253,474. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,000 for 4.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,922. This particular insider is now the holder of 204,478 in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -99.46 while generating a return on equity of -22.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -218.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 79.98.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.61 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.70% that was lower than 66.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.