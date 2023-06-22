Energous Corporation (WATT) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.33% to $0.31, before settling in for the price of $0.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WATT posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$1.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -5.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3542, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7575.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Energous Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 9.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Acting CFO (Interim) sold 22,356 shares at the rate of 0.30, making the entire transaction reach 6,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 181,872. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Acting CFO (Interim) sold 3,981 for 0.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,201. This particular insider is now the holder of 204,228 in total.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energous Corporation (WATT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.44.

In the same vein, WATT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

[Energous Corporation, WATT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.0402.

Raw Stochastic average of Energous Corporation (WATT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.67% that was higher than 67.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.