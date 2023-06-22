Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is 7.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) open the trading on June 21, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.16% to $6.35. During the day, the stock rose to $6.46 and sunk to $6.23 before settling in for the price of $6.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUUU posted a 52-week range of $4.69-$8.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -16.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.37.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 134 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 129,307 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -618,370. The stock had 5.72 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.23, operating margin was -359.07 and Pretax Margin of -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 44.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Senior VP Marketing and sold 9,800 shares at the rate of 6.37, making the entire transaction reach 62,436 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,978. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Senior VP Marketing and sold 14,500 for 6.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,778 in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.73, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.69.

In the same vein, UUUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

[Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.97% that was lower than 46.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.