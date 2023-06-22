Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) average volume reaches $1.39M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.54% to $146.01. During the day, the stock rose to $146.33 and sunk to $142.365 before settling in for the price of $143.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXR posted a 52-week range of $139.97-$216.52.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $150.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $159.11.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4781 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 441,268 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 179,771. The stock had 3.97 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.65, operating margin was +53.93 and Pretax Margin of +48.96.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 160.07, making the entire transaction reach 800,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,144. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s EVP & COO sold 650 for 165.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,738. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,405 in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.41) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +44.67 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.99, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.97.

In the same vein, EXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.35, a figure that is expected to reach 1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Extra Space Storage Inc., EXR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.11 million was inferior to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.02% While, its Average True Range was 3.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.78% that was lower than 29.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.