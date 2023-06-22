Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) plunge -28.32% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) open the trading on June 21, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -22.86% to $0.81. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $0.7934 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRGT posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$31.51.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 0.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5371, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2970.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 88 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.37, operating margin was -27.28 and Pretax Margin of -31.28.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freight Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.54%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -31.62 while generating a return on equity of -283.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in the upcoming year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, FRGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.08, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

[Freight Technologies Inc., FRGT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.1259.

Raw Stochastic average of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.06% that was lower than 155.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.