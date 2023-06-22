Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is 1.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 0.14% at $27.76. During the day, the stock rose to $27.9393 and sunk to $27.48 before settling in for the price of $27.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNTX posted a 52-week range of $23.28-$30.41.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $232.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5466 employees. It has generated 351,072 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 57,424. The stock had 7.29 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.78, operating margin was +19.28 and Pretax Margin of +19.27.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Gentex Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 88.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Director sold 4,416 shares at the rate of 28.27, making the entire transaction reach 124,837 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,180. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director sold 4,416 for 28.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 124,837. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,149 in total.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +16.36 while generating a return on equity of 15.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gentex Corporation (GNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.76, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25.

In the same vein, GNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.69% that was lower than 22.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.