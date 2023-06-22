Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $8.85: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) remained unchanged at $7.76. During the day, the stock rose to $7.84 and sunk to $7.715 before settling in for the price of $7.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOGL posted a 52-week range of $6.99-$13.23.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 162.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.85.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 38 employees. It has generated 29,301,474 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,153,868. The stock had 10.96 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.87, operating margin was +36.04 and Pretax Margin of +41.51.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 31.50% institutional ownership.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +41.48 while generating a return on equity of 24.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 162.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.75, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50.

In the same vein, GOGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Golden Ocean Group Limited, GOGL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.34 million was inferior to the volume of 1.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.36% that was lower than 35.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.