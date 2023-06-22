Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) last month volatility was 7.93%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 11.49% at $1.65. During the day, the stock rose to $1.81 and sunk to $1.53 before settling in for the price of $1.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRFX posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$4.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1982, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3659.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 408 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.15, operating margin was -17.58 and Pretax Margin of -21.02.

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -20.41 while generating a return on equity of -24.11.

Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graphex Group Limited (GRFX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, GRFX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Graphex Group Limited (GRFX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 51605.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.1304.

Raw Stochastic average of Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.90% that was higher than 87.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.