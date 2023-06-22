Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) recent quarterly performance of 48.77% is not showing the real picture

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 7.35% at $4.82. During the day, the stock rose to $5.50 and sunk to $4.424 before settling in for the price of $4.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUDI posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$192.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.30.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 360 employees. It has generated 212,128 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,345. The stock had 3.06 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.58, operating margin was +3.82 and Pretax Margin of +2.78.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Steel Industry. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.24%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.52 while generating a return on equity of 3.83.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.40%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.15.

In the same vein, HUDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14.

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.56% that was lower than 294.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.