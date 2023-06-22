Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.17

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) open the trading on June 21, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.20% to $40.74. During the day, the stock rose to $40.91 and sunk to $40.26 before settling in for the price of $40.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IART posted a 52-week range of $37.36-$60.69.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 5.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.58.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3722 workers. It has generated 418,502 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,509. The stock had 6.03 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.86, operating margin was +14.62 and Pretax Margin of +13.73.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 91.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s President & CEO bought 7,792 shares at the rate of 38.50, making the entire transaction reach 299,986 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,798. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec bought 2,640 for 37.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,035. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,597 in total.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.74) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 10.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.73, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.65.

In the same vein, IART’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)

[Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, IART] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.61% that was lower than 44.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.