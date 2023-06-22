Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) EPS is poised to hit 0.25 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 0.56% at $10.83. During the day, the stock rose to $10.89 and sunk to $10.63 before settling in for the price of $10.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRWD posted a 52-week range of $9.73-$12.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.07.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 219 employees. It has generated 1,874,868 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 799,384. The stock had 3.58 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.65, operating margin was +60.97 and Pretax Margin of +61.48.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 112.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 26,632 shares at the rate of 10.70, making the entire transaction reach 284,962 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 758,284. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 36,000 for 10.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 364,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 784,916 in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +42.64 while generating a return on equity of 27.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 36.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.78, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.84.

In the same vein, IRWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.39 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.38% that was lower than 26.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.