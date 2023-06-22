Last month’s performance of 35.44% for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is certainly impressive

On June 20, 2023, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) opened at $9.37, lower -13.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.50 and dropped to $8.00 before settling in for the closing price of $9.43. Price fluctuations for ALXO have ranged from $4.23 to $15.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.50% at the time writing. With a float of $30.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.86 million.

In an organization with 65 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 101.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 35,779. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,232 shares at a rate of $11.07, taking the stock ownership to the 539,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,617 for $11.07, making the entire transaction worth $17,901. This insider now owns 270,253 shares in total.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s (ALXO) raw stochastic average was set at 65.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.83. However, in the short run, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.09. Second resistance stands at $10.05. The third major resistance level sits at $10.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.05. The third support level lies at $6.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Key Stats

There are currently 40,869K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 337.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -123,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,180 K.