LKQ Corporation (LKQ) with a beta value of 1.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) stock priced at $54.22, down -0.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.33 and dropped to $53.60 before settling in for the closing price of $54.23. LKQ’s price has ranged from $46.20 to $59.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.30%. With a float of $265.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.97, operating margin of +11.23, and the pretax margin is +11.86.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of LKQ Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 124,580. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $54.16, taking the stock ownership to the 15,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,290 for $57.11, making the entire transaction worth $73,676. This insider now owns 15,800 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.93 while generating a return on equity of 20.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LKQ Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Looking closely at LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 35.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.37. However, in the short run, LKQ Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.49. Second resistance stands at $54.78. The third major resistance level sits at $55.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.03.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.57 billion, the company has a total of 267,290K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,794 M while annual income is 1,149 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,349 M while its latest quarter income was 270,000 K.