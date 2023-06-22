Loews Corporation (L) last month volatility was 1.68%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) set off with pace as it heaved 0.24% to $58.23, before settling in for the price of $58.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, L posted a 52-week range of $49.36-$63.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.19.

Loews Corporation (L) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Loews Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 61.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Sr. VP, Corp Dev and Strategy bought 110,000 shares at the rate of 57.88, making the entire transaction reach 6,366,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 350,310. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Sr. VP, Corp Dev and Strategy bought 110,000 for 56.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,215,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 240,310 in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Loews Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Loews Corporation (L). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.22, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.67.

In the same vein, L’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.41.

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

Going through the that latest performance of [Loews Corporation, L]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Loews Corporation (L) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.51% that was lower than 22.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.