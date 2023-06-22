Minim Inc. (MINM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10,630 K

On June 20, 2023, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) opened at $4.13, higher 4.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.28 and dropped to $3.9701 before settling in for the closing price of $4.10. Price fluctuations for MINM have ranged from $1.80 to $14.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 11.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -506.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 93 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.56, operating margin of -29.72, and the pretax margin is -30.49.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Minim Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.25) by -$1. This company achieved a net margin of -30.72 while generating a return on equity of -66.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -506.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Minim Inc. (MINM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.37, a number that is poised to hit -1.50 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Minim Inc. (MINM)

The latest stats from [Minim Inc., MINM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was inferior to 0.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Minim Inc.’s (MINM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 213.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.83. The third major resistance level sits at $6.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.44.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,888K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,620 K according to its annual income of -15,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,630 K and its income totaled -4,520 K.