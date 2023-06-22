No matter how cynical the overall market is Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) performance over the last week is recorded -3.40%

As on June 21, 2023, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) started slowly as it slid -2.01% to $32.66. During the day, the stock rose to $33.09 and sunk to $31.65 before settling in for the price of $33.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEAM posted a 52-week range of $28.62-$73.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.56.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 507 employees. It has generated 120,158 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -570,193. The stock had 0.41 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.94, operating margin was -555.61 and Pretax Margin of -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 87.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 11,654 shares at the rate of 29.70, making the entire transaction reach 346,115 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,308. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04, Company’s CEO sold 6,493 for 29.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 188,904. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,117,979 in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.40% and is forecasted to reach -5.93 in the upcoming year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.75.

In the same vein, BEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.46, a figure that is expected to reach -1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.12 million was better the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.25% that was lower than 53.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.