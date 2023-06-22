No matter how cynical the overall market is Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) performance over the last week is recorded -4.60%

As on June 21, 2023, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) started slowly as it slid -1.94% to $228.01. During the day, the stock rose to $233.64 and sunk to $226.025 before settling in for the price of $232.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDNS posted a 52-week range of $138.76-$242.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $272.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $270.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $216.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $185.14.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10200 employees. It has generated 349,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 83,231. The stock had 8.34 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.05, operating margin was +30.15 and Pretax Margin of +29.35.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 90.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Sr. Vice President sold 12,858 shares at the rate of 239.54, making the entire transaction reach 3,079,963 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 126,165. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 1,000 for 228.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 228,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 96,124 in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 30.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $73.01, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.24.

In the same vein, CDNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.12, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cadence Design Systems Inc., CDNS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.19 million was better the volume of 1.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.36% While, its Average True Range was 6.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.83% that was lower than 31.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.