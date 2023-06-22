No matter how cynical the overall market is Guess’ Inc. (GES) performance over the last week is recorded -2.10%

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 1.08% at $20.50, before settling in for the price of $20.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GES posted a 52-week range of $14.27-$24.15.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.31.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. Guess’ Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 60.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 20.67, making the entire transaction reach 413,466 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,069. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 19, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 16.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 166,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 199,552 in total.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guess’ Inc. (GES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.79, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, GES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Guess’ Inc. (GES)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.29% that was lower than 35.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.