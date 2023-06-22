No matter how cynical the overall market is Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) performance over the last week is recorded 1.12%

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 0.24% at $66.95. During the day, the stock rose to $67.615 and sunk to $66.385 before settling in for the price of $66.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LNW posted a 52-week range of $40.10-$68.55.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.66.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. Light & Wonder Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20, this organization’s Director sold 25,500 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,657,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,750. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 58.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 294,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.36.

In the same vein, LNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.16% that was lower than 32.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.