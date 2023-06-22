No matter how cynical the overall market is Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) performance over the last week is recorded -0.23%

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.09% to $87.00, before settling in for the price of $87.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTIS posted a 52-week range of $62.49-$89.30.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $414.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.83.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s President, Otis EMEA sold 703 shares at the rate of 86.85, making the entire transaction reach 61,058 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,215. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s President, Otis EMEA sold 837 for 84.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,869. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,998 in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.76) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.48.

In the same vein, OTIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

[Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.21% that was higher than 21.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.