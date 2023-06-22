No matter how cynical the overall market is Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) performance over the last week is recorded -3.65%

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) established initial surge of 2.31% at $68.32, as the Stock market unbolted on June 21, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $71.87 and sunk to $66.9301 before settling in for the price of $66.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIMO posted a 52-week range of $51.53-$88.64.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.90.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1643 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.25, operating margin was +22.66 and Pretax Margin of +22.47.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation industry. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 69.60% institutional ownership.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.76) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +18.24 while generating a return on equity of 24.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.41, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 92.53.

In the same vein, SIMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, SIMO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.60% that was lower than 35.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.