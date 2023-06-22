No matter how cynical the overall market is Zuora Inc. (ZUO) performance over the last week is recorded -4.37%

As on June 21, 2023, Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) started slowly as it slid -1.06% to $11.16. During the day, the stock rose to $11.31 and sunk to $10.8804 before settling in for the price of $11.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZUO posted a 52-week range of $5.45-$12.12.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.16.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1549 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.62, operating margin was -24.93 and Pretax Margin of -47.31.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Zuora Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 75.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 9,667 shares at the rate of 10.56, making the entire transaction reach 102,061 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,225. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10, Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 19,335 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 173,998. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,892 in total.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -49.98 while generating a return on equity of -147.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zuora Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -88.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zuora Inc. (ZUO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83.

In the same vein, ZUO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zuora Inc., ZUO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.0 million was lower the volume of 1.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.10% that was lower than 57.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.