Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.33

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.91% at $28.39. During the day, the stock rose to $29.24 and sunk to $28.24 before settling in for the price of $29.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTNX posted a 52-week range of $13.98-$33.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.48.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6450 employees. It has generated 245,085 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -123,649. The stock had 9.84 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.53, operating margin was -28.19 and Pretax Margin of -49.23.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Nutanix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 90,000 shares at the rate of 26.19, making the entire transaction reach 2,357,073 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,256. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s President and CEO sold 5,000 for 28.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,715. This particular insider is now the holder of 310,348 in total.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -50.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.21.

In the same vein, NTNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.30% that was lower than 39.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.