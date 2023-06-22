NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.51

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) open the trading on June 21, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.08% to $193.28. During the day, the stock rose to $195.82 and sunk to $192.74 before settling in for the price of $195.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXPI posted a 52-week range of $132.08-$199.55.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $258.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $175.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $169.28.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 34500 employees. It has generated 382,754 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 80,783. The stock had 14.03 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.05, operating margin was +28.68 and Pretax Margin of +25.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s EVP Human Resources sold 9,696 shares at the rate of 185.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,793,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 500. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 15,000 for 166.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,497,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,569 in total.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.02) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +21.11 while generating a return on equity of 39.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.50% and is forecasted to reach 14.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.53, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.16.

In the same vein, NXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.43, a figure that is expected to reach 3.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

[NXP Semiconductors N.V., NXPI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.08% While, its Average True Range was 5.23.

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.20% that was lower than 32.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.