Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) 14-day ATR is 0.18: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 13.09% at $2.16. During the day, the stock rose to $2.16 and sunk to $1.89 before settling in for the price of $1.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONCY posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$2.28.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $138.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5800, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5200.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -79.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, ONCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.1900.

Raw Stochastic average of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.75% that was higher than 89.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

