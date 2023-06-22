Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.47

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 11.03% at $4.43. During the day, the stock rose to $4.46 and sunk to $4.02 before settling in for the price of $3.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSG posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$4.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 72.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 156.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $348.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1023 employees. It has generated 456,305 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,967. The stock had 18.96 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.32, operating margin was +13.54 and Pretax Margin of +7.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 3.85, making the entire transaction reach 77,069 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 203,541. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 143,000 for 3.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 489,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 210,633 in total.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 156.90%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.25, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.45.

In the same vein, OSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43.

Technical Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.08% that was higher than 44.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.