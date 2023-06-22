Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Moves 1.53% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.53% to $19.23. During the day, the stock rose to $19.55 and sunk to $18.77 before settling in for the price of $18.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMI posted a 52-week range of $11.79-$37.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 1.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.17.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 13400 workers. It has generated 442,466 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 995. The stock had 13.78 Receivables turnover and 2.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.05, operating margin was +1.94 and Pretax Margin of +0.11.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Owens & Minor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 105.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s President & CEO sold 38,780 shares at the rate of 19.28, making the entire transaction reach 747,487 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 708,373. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s President & CEO sold 38,780 for 19.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 746,097. This particular insider is now the holder of 747,153 in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in the upcoming year.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.45.

In the same vein, OMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.56% that was lower than 82.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.