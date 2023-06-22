Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) recent quarterly performance of -11.72% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) set off with pace as it heaved 4.34% to $24.78. During the day, the stock rose to $25.18 and sunk to $23.61 before settling in for the price of $23.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PARR posted a 52-week range of $13.72-$30.49.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 24.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 535.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.27.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1397 employees. It has generated 5,241,077 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 260,694. The stock had 32.69 Receivables turnover and 2.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.42, operating margin was +7.56 and Pretax Margin of +4.98.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 94.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 29.85, making the entire transaction reach 59,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,990. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 for 28.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 212,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,925 in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.97 while generating a return on equity of 80.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 535.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in the upcoming year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.02, and its Beta score is 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.77.

In the same vein, PARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Par Pacific Holdings Inc., PARR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.39 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.30% that was lower than 42.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.