Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) last week performance was -10.97%

As on June 21, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) started slowly as it slid -1.32% to $251.99. During the day, the stock rose to $258.39 and sunk to $251.20 before settling in for the price of $255.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEDG posted a 52-week range of $190.15-$375.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $291.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $286.63.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4926 employees. It has generated 631,401 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,038. The stock had 3.66 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.18, operating margin was +9.31 and Pretax Margin of +5.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s VP, Core Technologies sold 300 shares at the rate of 302.17, making the entire transaction reach 90,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 126,624. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 57 for 293.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,710. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,539 in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.93) by $0.97. This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.00% and is forecasted to reach 12.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $73.92, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 377.65.

In the same vein, SEDG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.41, a figure that is expected to reach 2.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SolarEdge Technologies Inc., SEDG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.44 million was better the volume of 1.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.59% While, its Average True Range was 12.41.

Raw Stochastic average of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.94% that was lower than 55.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.