Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) surge 1.89% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.92% at $15.06. During the day, the stock rose to $15.275 and sunk to $14.29 before settling in for the price of $15.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRME posted a 52-week range of $11.07-$21.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.05.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Prime Medicine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.60%, in contrast to 55.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 6,532 shares at the rate of 15.02, making the entire transaction reach 98,109 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 66,659 for 14.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 994,326. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -43.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in the upcoming year.

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88.

In the same vein, PRME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.99 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.26% that was higher than 63.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.