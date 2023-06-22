Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) return on Assets touches 16.53: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on June 21, 2023, Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) started slowly as it slid -1.18% to $33.58. During the day, the stock rose to $34.035 and sunk to $33.06 before settling in for the price of $33.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHOO posted a 52-week range of $26.36-$37.85.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. It has generated 530,502 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 54,015. The stock had 6.26 Receivables turnover and 1.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.18, operating margin was +12.97 and Pretax Margin of +13.30.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. Steven Madden Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Chief Merchandising Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 34.15, making the entire transaction reach 170,731 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,542. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 58,000 for 34.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,992,010. This particular insider is now the holder of 741,041 in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 26.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.56, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.41.

In the same vein, SHOO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Steven Madden Ltd., SHOO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.09 million was better the volume of 0.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.55% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.90% that was higher than 32.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.