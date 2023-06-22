Search
Steve Mayer
SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) average volume reaches $607.58K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on June 21, 2023, SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.75% to $8.08. During the day, the stock rose to $8.16 and sunk to $7.99 before settling in for the price of $8.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SXC posted a 52-week range of $5.72-$10.43.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $682.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.05.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1172 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,223,788 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 113,529. The stock had 21.63 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.41, operating margin was +7.79 and Pretax Margin of +6.17.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 13,778 shares at the rate of 9.97, making the entire transaction reach 137,408 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 206,050. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 17,778 for 9.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 168,278. This particular insider is now the holder of 199,033 in total.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.82, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.45.

In the same vein, SXC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SunCoke Energy Inc., SXC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.86 million was better the volume of 0.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.47% that was higher than 34.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

