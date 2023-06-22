Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.12

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 1.82% at $21.82. During the day, the stock rose to $22.008 and sunk to $21.085 before settling in for the price of $21.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDX posted a 52-week range of $16.92-$29.86.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -628.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 577 shares at the rate of 22.31, making the entire transaction reach 12,873 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,628. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Director sold 52,855 for 21.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,119,421. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,836 in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -628.70% and is forecasted to reach -3.01 in the upcoming year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99.

In the same vein, SNDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.83% that was higher than 41.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.