Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) EPS growth this year is -17.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) set off with pace as it heaved 0.39% to $38.24. During the day, the stock rose to $38.60 and sunk to $37.29 before settling in for the price of $38.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPX posted a 52-week range of $20.50-$44.28.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 12.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.72.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12000 workers. It has generated 410,100 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,008. The stock had 11.69 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.33, operating margin was +13.40 and Pretax Margin of +11.73.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 105.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s CEO, North America sold 75,200 shares at the rate of 35.82, making the entire transaction reach 2,693,685 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 145,229. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 18,682 for 40.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 747,405. This particular insider is now the holder of 297,988 in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 345.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.50, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 303.80.

In the same vein, TPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tempur Sealy International Inc., TPX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.6 million was inferior to the volume of 1.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.49% that was higher than 34.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.