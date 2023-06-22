Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) recent quarterly performance of -10.98% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.56% to $40.95. During the day, the stock rose to $41.685 and sunk to $40.005 before settling in for the price of $41.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TENB posted a 52-week range of $28.80-$52.55.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 29.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.66.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1900 employees. It has generated 359,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -48,538. The stock had 4.22 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.34, operating margin was -9.54 and Pretax Margin of -12.48.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director sold 2,600 shares at the rate of 40.56, making the entire transaction reach 105,456 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,046. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Director sold 1,496 for 38.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,925. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,245 in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -13.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -88.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.39.

In the same vein, TENB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tenable Holdings Inc., TENB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.02 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.36% that was lower than 50.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.