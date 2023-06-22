Terex Corporation (TEX) is 17.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on June 21, 2023, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) started slowly as it slid -0.21% to $57.36. During the day, the stock rose to $58.41 and sunk to $56.51 before settling in for the price of $57.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEX posted a 52-week range of $26.64-$60.85.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.11.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Terex Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s President, Materials Processin sold 27,000 shares at the rate of 55.84, making the entire transaction reach 1,507,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 186,659. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s President – Genie sold 6,000 for 50.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 302,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,907 in total.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terex Corporation (TEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.03, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.08.

In the same vein, TEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.20, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Terex Corporation, TEX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.81 million was lower the volume of 0.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Terex Corporation (TEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.33% that was higher than 46.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.