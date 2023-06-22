The key reasons why Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is -6.57% away from 52-week high?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.63% at $140.47. During the day, the stock rose to $143.2438 and sunk to $139.54 before settling in for the price of $141.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELH posted a 52-week range of $53.17-$150.35.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 78.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 150.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $118.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.67.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 378 employees. It has generated 2,017,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -578,031. The stock had 12.15 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.15, operating margin was -24.14 and Pretax Margin of -23.36.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 350,976 shares at the rate of 142.46, making the entire transaction reach 50,000,041 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,980,323. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director sold 2,200 for 134.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 295,922. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,605 in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -28.65 while generating a return on equity of -34.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 150.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in the upcoming year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 143.36.

In the same vein, CELH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.71% While, its Average True Range was 5.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.05% that was lower than 51.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.